Posted: Mar 25, 2020 12:14 PMUpdated: Mar 25, 2020 12:14 PM

Ty Loftis

At a Wednesday afternoon board meeting, Oklahoma State Superintendent of Schools Joy Hofmeister and her six-member panel elected to close all Oklahoma schools for the remainder of the school year. Students will continue to take part in distant learning and Hofmeister believes this can be a learning experience for everyone involved moving forward.