Posted: Mar 25, 2020 12:14 PMUpdated: Mar 25, 2020 12:14 PM
Schools to Be Closed for Remainder of the Year
Ty Loftis
At a Wednesday afternoon board meeting, Oklahoma State Superintendent of Schools Joy Hofmeister and her six-member panel elected to close all Oklahoma schools for the remainder of the school year. Students will continue to take part in distant learning and Hofmeister believes this can be a learning experience for everyone involved moving forward.
Hofmeister had proposed the distant learning measure take effect through April 6th until Wednesday's meeting. We have specific information on how Bartlesville Public Schools is dealing with the news on our website, Bartlesvilleradio.com.
