Posted: Mar 24, 2020 3:36 PMUpdated: Mar 24, 2020 3:36 PM

Ty Loftis

The coronavirus is forcing restaurants to temporarily close their doors, but some establishments are being creative about ways to continue serving the public. One such venue is Hideaway Pizza in downtown Bartlesville, as they are offering curbside pickup service. District Manager Kim Gray explains how it works.

Gray also wanted everyone to know that Hideaway Pizza is putting on a contest in which participants could win free pizza for up to a year for a first place finish. All you have to do is post a video to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag Hideaway Film Festival.

Even without a first-place finish in the two categories, contestants are still eligible for Hideaway Pizza gift certificates and T-shirts. Judging will be done by a panel of certified pizza experts and criteria is based on the creativity and clarity of the audio, message or story. The deadline to register is Tuesday, March 31st.