Posted: Mar 24, 2020 2:44 PMUpdated: Mar 24, 2020 2:46 PM

Max Gross

We are saddened to learn that William Henry Braum, founder of Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy Stores, passed away at his home located in Tuttle, OK on Monday, March 23. Braum opened the first of 22 Braum’s stores in 1968. Braum talked about how he started working in the dairy business under his father when he was just a boy in a 2015 interview.

Bill had three families that he loved and cherished; the family he had with Mary, his wife of 71 years; the family of all the Braum’s workers that brought him so much happiness; and his final family, all the customers that loved his products and understood how hard he worked to bring them the best products at the best values.

He was 92 years old.