Posted: Mar 24, 2020 2:15 PMUpdated: Mar 24, 2020 2:41 PM

Max Gross

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced strict regulations for the 19 counties with positive COVID-19 tests in Tuesday afternoon press conference. Stitt and state staff also talked about ramped up testing efforts that will be coming to the state in the near future.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 106 cases on Tuesday morning but state officials said there are 109 confirmed positive cases in the state. Stitt says he believes the number is actually higher.

Stitt also announced what he called the ‘Safer at Home’ measures restricting public access to anything other than essential services for people considered to be in vulnerable populations. Further the Governor stated that no gatherings of 10 or more people will be allowed statewide.

Stitt also ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses in the counties where a positive case has been identified. The closures will last at least 21 days. The Governor explains further.

Effective 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday the following types of businesses could close per the Governor:

hair salons

gyms

massage parlors

Tattoo parlors

Movie theaters

Restaurants are encouraged to remain open while offering curbside/delivery

This includes Washington County where two positive COVID-19 cases have been identified according to the OSDH. This goes on top of measures announced by the City of Bartlesville in its State of Emergency declaration made on Monday night.

