Posted: Mar 24, 2020 12:33 PMUpdated: Mar 24, 2020 12:33 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is taking extra precautions in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak. An executive order was put in place last week stating that officers were only to make arrests if major crimes were being committed. Deputies are trying to avoid making contact with others and reports are being taken over the phone. Sheriff Eddie Virden said they are doing what they can to keep everyone safe.

Virden said in order to stay safe, his employees have had to make their own hand sanitizer.

The employees will submit receipts later in an effort to get reimbursed by the county.