The Bartlesville City Council held an emergency session on Monday where an ordinance establishing emergency measures was approved. The council acknowledged that this is a time of hardship for all citizens due to the COVID-19 virus.

Mayor Dale Copeland says the city is following in the steps of other entities. The World Health Organization has declared a pandemic, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency and Governor Kevin Stitt declared an emergency as well. Copeland says he is aware of the potential impact of these measures.

Several of the measures have an effect on local businesses and the city council is keenly aware of this. City Manager Mike Bailey says those effected by this ordinance will receive notice starting Wednesday. Bailey also said there will be relief for businesses.

Bars, restaurants, gyms and movie theaters are the businesses that will be effected most by the ordinance. Bailey says even though city hall is closed to the public city staff is still available to answer questions. The ordinance is termed through April 6, although it could be terminated or extended at the council’s discretion.

