Posted: Mar 23, 2020 3:27 PMUpdated: Mar 23, 2020 3:27 PM

Ty Loftis

At a State Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, Oklahoma State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister will propose the continuation of distance learning until the end of the school year.

If the proposal goes into effect, school districts will be expected to provide distance learning beginning Monday, April 6th. In a press release, Hofmeister said the Oklahoma State Department of Education will offer resources and guidance to pursue distance learning. In addition, the agency is exploring how federal assistance could bolster digital connectivity for some districts.

In the press release, Hofmeister was quoted as saying the following:

“Many districts across our state have utilized online instruction already and likely will be able to hit the ground running. Other districts have significant technology limitations, while some might opt for instructional materials delivered to students. There will be a wide range of approaches and it will be far from ideal, but necessary as we embrace these changes and even sacrifice to protect the public health of our communities.”

Standardized testing and the Oklahoma School Report Cards for the 2019-2020 school year have been suspended because of a waiver from the United States Department of Education.