Posted: Mar 23, 2020 2:46 PMUpdated: Mar 23, 2020 2:46 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man with a history of domestic abuse was arrested again on Saturday night. Ryan Crawford appeared at the Washington County Courthouse facing a charge of domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.

According to an affidavit, police were dispatched to an apartment on Nowata Road around 11 p.m. on Saturday night. Officers met with the victim who appeared to be distraught. She advised that Crawford was inside the residence with a loaded gun. She claims Crawford asked her to go to the bedroom to talk with him.

The victim stated that earlier the two were arguing. She went to the bathroom to smoke a cigarette and Crawford followed her. The defendant allegedly swatted the cigarette out of her hand. Crawford then grabbed a three-year-old child and went to the kitchen. The victim tried to retrieve the child but was hit in the face. Officers noticed she had a cut and a swollen lip.

The victim was granted an emergency protective order. Crawford was charged in September 2018 domestic incident but the charges were dropped because the victim failed to cooperate. He also pled guilty to a domestic abuse charge in 2007.