Posted: Mar 23, 2020 12:57 PMUpdated: Mar 23, 2020 12:57 PM

Ty Loftis

In light of the coronavirus outbreak across the country, Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting was held at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska. The commissioners signed an emergency disaster proclamation for the county and emergency manager Jerry Roberts says this will help get relief to the county at a quicker rate.

Osage County District Attorney Mike Fisher reported that he would be meeting with health officials in Pawnee County regarding the coronavirus death in that area over the weekend. Osage County has yet to have a positive coronavirus test, but Pawnee County borders Osage County to the south and west.

The commissioners agreed to purchase a metal detector for the Osage County Courthouse out of Tulsa for just over $4,900 and will also be receiving a flatbed trailer for the Osage County Fairgrounds for just over $2,500.

The commissioners signed an inter-local agreement with the town of Fairfax. There was also one utility permit signed at the meeting for district one.

The next regularly scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting will take place net Monday at 10 o' clock in the morning. That meeting will also be held at the Osage County Fairgrounds.