Posted: Mar 23, 2020 12:45 PMUpdated: Mar 23, 2020 12:45 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners addressed several different items at Monday morning’s meeting. The Nowata County Sheriff’s Office had 18 items on the agenda to be declared as surplus. District 1 commissioner and board chairman Burke LaRue believed that the sheriff’s office could not declare surplus items this close to an election. Here is audio from that discussion.

Hallett provided documents with state statues saying that this is allowed. Hallett said she routinely faces opposition when dealing with the Chairman.

Larue said he never intended to put obstacles in the sheriff’s way. Hallett previously mentioned that she would not be running for re-election as was stated in an October, 9 2019 meeting.

The surplus declarations were ultimately approved after some discussion. The items include weapons that are non-operational. Sheriff Hallett said those will be stored in the vault until they can be properly disposed of. Also, one vehicle, office supplies and radio equipment were among the items declared as surplus.