Posted: Mar 23, 2020 11:59 AMUpdated: Mar 23, 2020 11:59 AM

Max Gross

According to the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association all gaming officials have announced a temporary shutdwon of all casinos. Each individual tribe decided to join in making this decision in the interest of public health.

OIGA Chairman Matthew L. Morgan said in a statement:

"Nothing is of greater importance to the Tribes than the health and well-being of the citizens of their Nations and the citizens of Oklahoma. We always want to be good neighbors, and to lead by positive example. In making the decision to temporarily suspend our gaming operations, we are hopeful that we will have a positive impact on the health of Oklahomans"

Locally, the Cherokee and Osage Casinos had previously announced temporary shutdowns. No timetable for the closure and possible re-opening has been announced.