Posted: Mar 22, 2020 11:13 AMUpdated: Mar 22, 2020 11:14 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Bartlesville Public Schools will allow emergency retrievals from items left in school before Spring Break for a seven-hour period on Monday. It will be a “grab-and-go” event.

Items like a Chromebook left by a middle or high school student can be retrieved in limited groups with a principal from 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM on Monday

Also on Monday, middle school and high school Chromebook checkouts for issued devices that are malfunctioning or missing will be available from 8:00 – 11:00 AM and 12:00 – 3:00 PM in either middle school library or room 132 at Bartlesville High School.

BPS is asking that people that come to campus maintain a six-foot distance from each other, and are discouraged from bringing elementary school children when possible.