Posted: Mar 22, 2020 10:55 AMUpdated: Mar 22, 2020 11:07 AM

Tom Davis

A second Washington County resident has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus as of Sunday.

An additional person has passed away from the virus--a male in his 50's from Pawnee, OK--bringing the total deaths from COVID-19 in the state to two.

Results continue to arrive from the public-private partnership with Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma (DLO), who have received more than 300 tests for the state. The numbers of pending and negative test results remain fluid as we work to streamline the reporting process through this partnership.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) continues to support guidelines from the CDC related to social distancing and personal hygiene. OSDH encourages Oklahomans to stay home, reduce person-to-person contact, wash hands frequently, and avoid touching your face. If you develop symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath or cough, please contact your medical professional or call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 211 for assistance.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Positive (In-State) 67 Positive (Out-of-State) 2 Negative 669 Pending 102 Hospitalizations 11 Deaths 2

COVID-19 Cases by Age Group

Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases* 00-04 2 05-17 0 18-49 31 50-64 21 65+ 13 Total 67 Age Range 0-88 yrs

COVID-19 Cases by Gender

Male 34 Female 33 Total 67

COVID-19 Cases by County