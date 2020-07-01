Posted: Mar 22, 2020 5:52 AMUpdated: Mar 22, 2020 5:52 AM

Tom Davis

Governor Kevin Stitt Saturday issued an amendment to Executive Order 2020-07 to allow University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University labs to perform COVID-19 testing, allow nurses with inactive licenses to quickly get recertified, allow nurses to practice regardless of tax compliant status and limit prescriptions of chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine to ensure there is an adequate supply for patients who need it the most.

“Due to this rapidly evolving situation, it is critical we continue to remain responsive and proactive in order to protect the health and safety of all 4 million Oklahomans,” said Gov. Stitt. “By equipping our nurses and universities with these flexibilities and protecting access to critical medications, we will be able to continue to effectively respond to the needs of Oklahomans as a result of COVID-19.”

A copy of amended EO 2020-07 is available by clicking here.