Posted: Mar 21, 2020 10:38 AMUpdated: Mar 21, 2020 10:41 AM

Garrett Giles

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Washington County was announced on Thursday, and as of Saturday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health still says one individual has tested positive for the virus.

Executive Director Kary Cox (pictured) with Washington County Emergency Management said we should not be surprised if more cases become known. He said they are seeing the way this virus spreads and what is happening in neighboring counties across the state, which are reasons why we should not be surprised.

While it could not be guaranteed, Cox said there is a high likelihood that there will be more confirned cases locally. He said the coronavirus spreads easily like some flu strains, therefore, we can expect that there will be more cases in Washington County.

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nowata or Osage counties. According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 53 people have tested positive for the virus. That list has grown from 49 on Friday. Three cases have been confirmed in Kay County. One man has died in Tulsa County because of the coronavirus.

The OSDH says 560 people have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 144 pending cases in the State of Oklahoma, and 10 people are in the hospital because of the coronavirus.

Two children aged four and under have tested positive for the virus. 24 individuals aged 18 through 49 have also tested positive. There are 16 people aged 50 to 64 with the virus. 11 people over the age of 65 have tested positive, too.