Posted: Mar 21, 2020 6:42 AMUpdated: Mar 21, 2020 7:17 AM

Evan Fahrbach

A single-vehicle accident left a Skiatook-man and a 17-year old Skiatook girl with injuries late Friday night.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 2004 pickup driven by 18-year-old Preston Scarborough of Skiatook was northbound on Javine Hill Road when the vehicle departed the roadway to the right.

It then went over a private drive way and went airborne approximately 30 feet. The vehicle landed in the east ditch and continued until striking a tree head on.

The accident took place about four miles north of Skiatook.

Scarborough and a 17-year-old juvenile female were admitted to St. John Medical Center in Tulsa with head injuries and were listed in good condition.