Posted: Mar 20, 2020 1:07 PMUpdated: Mar 20, 2020 1:07 PM

Max Gross

Oklahoma Congressman Markwayne Mullin is holding a telephone town hall meeting for constituents next week. Mullin plans to give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and how the federal government is responding. The one-hour event will take place at 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24. Mullin said he is looking forward to hearing from constituents and how they have been effected.

Oklahomans can dial 877-229-8493, Passcode: 111439 to join the call. Mullin represents Oklahoma’s second congressional which covers the parts of the eastern portion of Oklahoma. Some of Washington County and all of Nowata County are within this district.