Posted: Mar 22, 2020 11:16 AMUpdated: Mar 20, 2020 11:16 AM

Ty Loftis

The Washington County Board of Commissioners will convene at the meeting room in downtown Bartlesville Monday morning.

The commissioners will receive a report from the Washington County Treasurer’s Office for February 2020. There will also be an officer’s report from the Washington County Assessor’s Office from the month of February.

There will be time for public comment and the commissioners will take a look at scrap metal quotes as well.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. for those interested in attending.