Posted: Mar 20, 2020 10:30 AMUpdated: Mar 20, 2020 11:02 AM

Max Gross

Washington County had its first positive COVID-19 case reported yesterday. According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, no new confirmed positive cases have been reported in Washington County. Nowata and Osage Counties do not have any confirmed positive cases. There are three reported cases in Kay County.

No new information has come forward about the positive case in Washington County. Jessica Milberger with the OSDH says in time some details will be released.

The latest update on state statistics shows another increase to 49 cases statewide. 44 cases were reports on Thursday. There remains one death reported in Oklahoma, a Tulsa County man who died on Thursday.

538 people have tested negative for COVID-19. There are currently 374 tests still pending results in Oklahoma.