Posted: Mar 20, 2020 6:21 AMUpdated: Mar 20, 2020 6:21 AM

Garrett Giles

Phillips 66 and Phillips 66 Partners have announced a change in the date of its conference call to discuss first-quarter earnings.

The two said due to a change in scheduling, the conference call webcast will now be held on Friday, May 1st at 11:00 a.m. At that time, the company’s executive management will discuss first-quarter 2020 financial results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on strategic initiatives.

To access the webcast, go to the Phillips 66 Partners Events and Presentations site, phillips66partners.com/events.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Events and Presentations site approximately two hours after the live call, and a transcript also will be available at a later date.