Posted: Mar 19, 2020 2:29 PMUpdated: Mar 19, 2020 2:31 PM

Max Gross

Arvest Bank announced that due to coronavirus concerns it will be shutting down the lobbies of all its branches at this time. This includes all three Bartlesville branches and the Dewey branch as well. The closures will go into effect beginning Friday, March 20.

Arvest will continue to offer drive-thru and ATM services at all branches that feature those capabilities. Drive-thru hours for each location are available on arvest.com.

