Posted: Mar 19, 2020 2:04 PMUpdated: Mar 19, 2020 2:13 PM

Max Gross

A fourth man connected to the alleged homicide of Charles Bethel has been arrested. Austin Prater appeared at the Washington County Courthouse after being arrested on a warrant on Wednesday night. Prater is being held on recommended charges of conspiracy.

According to an affidavit, the statements of two witnesses put Prater at 1116 Maple Avenue in Bartlesville when an assault that led to Bethel’s death occurred. During an interview with police, Prater said he was contacted by Omar Marano to come to the residence. Marano is being held on a complaint of murder in the first degree for allegedly beating Bethel with a hollow baseball bat.

Prater told police that he was at the residence but not upstairs where the assault was committed. He says he left on foot and did not tell anyone about the incident. Cynthia Fish and Amber Hall were also arrested on possible charges of conspiracy. It is alleged that they also helped conspire to rob Bethel. Police reports state that after Bethel was assaulted he returned to his residence in Shidler where he later died.

Prater is being held on a $250,000 bond. All four co-defendants are slated to appear in court on Friday where it is anticipated that the State of Oklahoma will move forward with charges.