Posted: Mar 19, 2020 2:02 PMUpdated: Mar 19, 2020 2:02 PM
Dewey Signs Resolution to Prevent the Spread of Coronavirus
The Dewey City Council signed a resolution Thursday afternoon that will help to curve the spread of the COVID-19 virus. With this resolution, Mayor Tom Hays hopes to limit the number of people at events and gatherings in public venues. Hays added some advice for Dewey residents.
The resolution includes the following declarations:
-
All public or private events with gatherings of ten people or more are highly discouraged. These gatherings can be in a city-owned or city-operated buildings and will be deemed discouraged until the mayor determines otherwise.
-
All special event permit holders previously issued by the city of Dewey are being contacted to determine if such events should be canceled or postponed. No other special event permits are being given out at this time.
-
The Dewey Public Library will be limited to 10 individuals at a time. This includes the staff.
-
The use of city-owned meeting rooms for public gatherings of any size is prohibited at this time.
-
All gatherings for social, spiritual and recreational purposes such as fundraisers, sporting events and concerts are discouraged at this time.
-
Restaurants, bars and other privately-owned gathering places are highly encouraged to practice social distancing and provide enhanced takeout and delivery options.
-
Municipal court will be limited to seven individuals at a time in the courtroom facility. Defendants aged 65 years or older or defendants suffering from an auto-immune disorder will be contacted by the court clerk to collect payment and issue another court appearance, without appearing before the judge.
-
The City Manager is directed and authorized to close public facilities as needed, along with initiating measures to limit the risk of exposure to city employees and keeping them healthy.
-
These measures will take effect at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, March 19th. They will stay in effect through Monday, April 6th at which time the city council will have the option to review, amend, extend or terminate the measures.
