Posted: Mar 19, 2020 11:41 AMUpdated: Mar 19, 2020 11:41 AM

Ty Loftis

An election emergency was declared on Wednesday for 74 counties holding elections in the state of Oklahoma on Tuesday, April 7th.

Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax says this emergency declaration will require county election boards to accept resolutions adopted by governing bodies of school districts, municipalities, technology districts and counties to move that election date to another day.

Regular and statutory elections could be rescheduled to the next available election date of June 30th. Special elections could be rescheduled for any other election date, as permitted by law. Washington County and Osage County are both scheduled to hold elections on the April 7th date.