Posted: Mar 19, 2020 10:12 AMUpdated: Mar 19, 2020 10:52 AM

Max Gross

Washington County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

44 cases have been reported over 14 different counties within the state. Washington County Emergency Management director Kary Cox warned that virus would make its way into the county.

The 44 cases are up from 29 on Wednesday. This was out of 466 tests administered. That is a positive rate of 9.8-percent, which is up from 7.7 percent on Wednesday.

There are four hospitalizations out of the 44 people confirmed with the virus.

There are two cases of children ages four and younger. 21 of the positives are age 50 or higher. 23 are age 49 and younger.

No details about the person who tested positive in Washington County have been released. Earlier on Thursday it was reported that the first COVID-19 related death in Oklahoma occurred.

More details to come.