Posted: Mar 19, 2020 10:03 AMUpdated: Mar 19, 2020 10:03 AM

Max Gross

Nowata Public Schools joined every other district in the state when it closed its doors after the Oklahoma State Board of Education made its declaration earlier this week. NPS is still offering free meals for those in need.

A post on the district website read, “NPS is dedicated to ensuring that our students have access to healthy meals during our period of closure due to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.” An online order form must be completed to pick up meals. Offerings include breakfast and lunch for all K-12 students. There are several different pick up sites throughout the city as well.

Also, the school nurse will be available March 23 to dispense students’ medication back to parents or guardians from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. For any questions you can call 918-273-0771.