Evan Fahrbach

The Nowata County Commissioners had an emergency meeting yesterday evening to close down all the county buildings to the public due to concerns over COVID-19.

People will no longer be permitted into any county buildings, including barns, until April 6, at which time the commissioners will reevaluate the situation.

Nowata County Emergency Manager Laurie Summers gives an update on the situation.

This will also apply to open meetings in Nowata, as Governor Kevin Stitt signed bill yesterday that allows flexibility to municipalities at the county and city level on how their meetings are held.

People can call 918-273-2480 for more information.