Posted: Mar 18, 2020 10:36 AMUpdated: Mar 18, 2020 10:37 AM

Max Gross

The City of Nowata is closing off access to its properties until March 31. Nowata becomes the latest municipality to react to COVID-19. The city announced on social media that it feels this is in the best interest of the citizens and staff.

All City of Nowata employees will be available by calling 918-273-3538 or emailing cityhelpdesk@nowataok.gov. If we cannot take care of an issue over the phone, we will schedule an appointment for you to come into the office.

You can call in to make utility payments as well. Police services will still be active.