Posted: Mar 18, 2020 6:29 AMUpdated: Mar 18, 2020 6:31 AM

Garrett Giles

Chair for the Senate Armed Services Committee, U.S. Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe, said they have put measures in place for our nation’s military to protect them from COVID-19.

An travel restriction announcement has been made by the Committee. These restrictions are for the Department of Defense personnel. Domestic travel bans are also in place. Military serviceman and servicewomen are to remain on their bases until everything blows over.

Sen. Inhofe said they also have mandatory screenings for anyone moving through impacted countries. He said the United States is taking care of its troops that are in precarious situations around the world.

Commanders in the field have been granted authority to cancel trainings if necessary.

On Thursday, March 5th, the United States Senate approved a Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Package.

U.S. Senator for Oklahoma Jim Inhofe said the supplement for COVID-19 is already in place and it costs $8.3-billion. He said the cost is going to be great, but he said this is not government money.

Rather, the money is from contributions through the "private sector" as they try to cooperate during the national crisis.

Sen. Inhofe compared this to the first month of the Obama Administration when the Democratic Party had control of the House and the Senate. He said they came up with $831-billion then and the nation was not even in a crisis like it faces now.

Other countries like South Korea have implemented mandatory testing. Meanwhile, Italy, which has suffered the most during this pandemic, has closed its doors to elderly visitors. Italy has also denied care to the younger demographic.