Posted: Mar 18, 2020 3:23 AMUpdated: Mar 18, 2020 7:06 AM

Garrett Giles

Due to the increased concerns nationwide with the COVID-19 virus and to limit in person contact, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has suspended all inmate visitations.

Ministerial visits have all been suspended until April 10th. The WCSO has also suspended all civilian fingerprinting for the next two weeks.

On Tuesday, we had reported that the Washington County Detention Center would remain open.

However, that changed in a matter of hours.