Tri-County Tech in Bartlesville becomes the latest institution in Bartlesville to close amid COVID-19 concerns. The school is closing its doors to the public until April 6th as suggested by the Oklahoma State Board of Education and Governor Kevin Stitt. Superintendent and CEO Lindel Fields says the school is hoping to be operating normally again soon but will work on plans in the meantime.

All events and services including the Osage Market are closed to the public. Fields added that no decision has been made about the child development center. He expects a decision on that front by Friday.

Fields also had the following to say on Tuesday:

"We continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation very closely, with the goal of keeping our students, staff, and neighbors safe. Out of an abundance of caution, and for the protection of TCT and the broader community, Tri County Tech campuses will be closed to the public, effective immediately, through April 5, 2020.

Education Programs:

We are working diligently to ensure our students are provided the knowledge, skills, and training for which they enrolled, as well as striving to minimize extending program length. This could include online classes, virtual instruction, and the use of distance technology. This will vary from program to program. Please stay tuned for additional information specific to each program and class.

Public Access & Service:

Tri County Tech campuses will be closed to the public, including the OU Dental Clinic, Cosmetology Salon, Fitness Center, Event Center, Auto Services, Venue Rentals, the Strategy Center, and Osage Market.

Child Development Center:

We are still evaluating the operation of our Child Development Center and plan to make a decision no later than Friday, March 20, 2020.

Additional Information:

If you have any questions please, email EnrichingLives@TriCountyTech.edu

Call the mainline at 918.331.3333, Monday - Friday, from 8 am to 4 pm.

Sign up for text alerts by texting: TCTALERTS to 31996."