Posted: Mar 17, 2020 1:43 PMUpdated: Mar 17, 2020 1:45 PM

Ty Loftis

The state of Oklahoma is beginning to see the trickle down effect of the financial losses that the coronavirus brings with it. A major industry that will be affected includes those in the restaurant business. Owner of Dink's Real Pit BBQ and Sterlings Grille, Jim Curd, says he is taking the proper precautions.

Curd is also a member of the Bartlesville City Council. Curd knows this will be a challenge, but he expects the community to pull through.

As of right now, Curd is keeping his restaurants open, but they are limiting hours. Dine-in seating is available, but they are practicing social distancing by spacing their tables apart.