Posted: Mar 17, 2020 10:43 AMUpdated: Mar 17, 2020 10:43 AM

Max Gross

The Center for Disease Control wants citizens to stay informed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC recommends those who are mildly ill to recover at home. The only exception where you would be asked to leave home would be to receive medical care. Tracy Walker with the Oklahoma State Health Department says there all specials steps you need to take.

The CDC furthers advises that If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider for medical advice.

OSDH officials stated earlier this week that there is no testing currently in Washington, Osage and Nowata counties. However, every day more private labs are getting access to the tests.

The CDC recommends you frequently wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, disinfect your home or workspace and avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. Officials also warned that you should get your information from reliable sources like the CDC, OSDH or World Health Organization and not believe everything you see on social media.

Link to CDC Complete Guide on COVID-19.