Posted: Mar 17, 2020 6:40 AMUpdated: Mar 17, 2020 6:55 AM

Garrett Giles

With everyone taking hygiene more seriously these days because of the coronavirus, the Washington County Detention Center in Bartlesville is sticking with its regular cleaning protocols.

Undersheriff Jon Copeland said they issue cleaning supplies to inmates in each pod on a daily basis.

The expectation is that the inmates are to sweep, mop and wipe down everything in their living quarters. This is being reinforced, and the staff at the Washington County Detention Center is encouraged to do general oversight to make sure that the cleaning is being completed.

Undersheriff Copeland said this means cleaning commonly touched areas like handrails, phones, and table tops. In terms of inmates, he said they have held a daily average of 147 inmates in the jail for the past month.

Fevers and general symptoms associated with COVID-19 are on the radar of the WCDC.

Undersheriff Copeland said they are prepared should an inmate come down with the coronavirus. He said the WCDC decided that transport deputies who pick up inmates - whether they are in the state or out of the state - they will take portable thermometers with them to help check for symptoms surrounding the coronavirus.

If those transport deputies have concern about an inmate before they transport them, they are asked to call their supervisor, Undersheriff Copeland or Sheriff Scott Owen. From there they will make a determination to transport that person right then and there or not. If they do not transport them immediately, they will make arrangements to pick them up at a later time.

Undersheriff Copeland said this is to help mitigating exposure. He said they want to protect their inmates and their staff members.

Personal hygiene has also be encouraged at the WCDC. Undersheriff Copeland said they want everyone to be more cognizant of their cleanliness and overall health. He said that can create a domino effect of good hygiene as they lead by example for the community.

The Washington County Detention Center said they are doing their best to stay as proactive as possible. Weekend visitations are not closed to the public.