Traffic Accident
Posted: Mar 16, 2020 8:07 PMUpdated: Mar 16, 2020 8:08 PM
Power Line Gets Knocked Down Onto Highway 75 on Monday
Garrett Giles
An oversized load tractor truck knocked down a power line across Highway 75 between Minnesota Street and Durham Avenue which brought traffic to a halt.
The Dewey Fire Department and the Dewey Police Department responded to the situation on Monday afternoon. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma also responded to the scene.
All traffic in the north and southbound lanes had to be diverted off of Highway 75 at either Minnesota or Durham until the accident could be cleared. The Bartlesville Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control.
Traffic could once again move freely on Highway 75 by 2:00 p.m.
(Photo courtesy: Dewey Fire)
