Posted: Mar 16, 2020 2:52 PMUpdated: Mar 16, 2020 3:29 PM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Board of Education voted to authorize the closure of all Oklahoma schools at an emergency board meeting on Monday afternoon. The closure will run from Tuesday March 17th to April 6th. Bartlesville Public Schools Superintendent Chuck McCauley says the school system has been bracing for this possibility.

While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington County the superitendent believed this was the right move. McCauley says that all secondary students in the district will receive virtual instruction upon the conclusion of spring break. Contingency plans have been developed for younger students as well. McCauley says more information will be shared on the matter in the days to come. A plan is also in the works for those who rely on the school for meal services.

BPS is currently on spring break through March 20. McCauley will appear on KWON AM 1400—FM 93.3 on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. to explain the district’s plans in greater detail.