Posted: Mar 16, 2020 1:31 PMUpdated: Mar 16, 2020 1:49 PM

Ty Loftis

All access to Osage County owned property will be suspended to the public for two weeks effective immediately. This includes buildings such as the courthouse, sheriff's office and fairgrounds buildings. All events scheduled to take place at these county-owned buildings are also suspended. Osage county employees will still work. Osage County District Attorney Mike Fisher explains what it takes for the commissioners to make that decision.

This is something the commissioners will re-visit on a weekly basis until they feel it is safe to open the buildings back up. Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden said his officers will begin policing things a little bit differently as well. Fisher explains how that process will work.

Virden was sure to let the public know that if he runs across a violent criminal who is a danger to society, he or she would be arrested.