Posted: Mar 16, 2020 10:21 AMUpdated: Mar 16, 2020 10:21 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners heard an update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus. The OSDH spoke to every county in the state in order to spread awareness about the virus.

Rick Garner the regional nurse for emergency preparedness presented an informational PowerPoint to the board and all in attendance. Garner says that state and national entities have been preparing for a situation like this for a long time.

Garner advised that organizations like the Center for Disease Control, World Health Organization and OSDH are the best resources to get information. He warned that there is a large amount of misinformation being spread about the virus.

Right now there are eight cases in Oklahoma. There is now vaccine or treatment for the disease currently.