Posted: Mar 16, 2020 3:17 AMUpdated: Mar 16, 2020 4:36 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville City Council will meet on Monday night and they may take action on a couple items for the Tower Center at Unity Square Project.

One of the items includes a contract for stage audio and lighting improvements to be used within the future green space in downtown Bartlesville. An updated Control Estimate from Jonesplan LLC for the Tower Center project will be considered as well.

Later in the meeting, the Bartlesville City Council will consider a resolution that would amend the 2019-2020 Fiscal Year budget. This would appropriate unanticipated revenue from the sale of real property for the Restricted Revenue Fund.

The Council will meet at 7:00 p.m. in City Hall located at 401 S. Johnstone Avenue.