Posted: Mar 15, 2020 7:03 PMUpdated: Mar 16, 2020 3:20 AM

Matt Jordan, Garrett Giles

On recommendation from the Kansas State Department of Education, schools will be closed this week for USD 445-Coffeyville Public Schools, USD 447-Cherryvale-Thayer Public Schools and USD-436 Caney Valley.

USD 445 Superintendent Dr. Craig Correll says that Kansas Education Commissioner Dr. Randy Watson had a conference call with superintendents and recommended that schools take this week off. He said the situation is very fluid and they receive updates on the matter hourly, so they will wait and heed the advice from the Kansas State Department of Education and Gov. Laura Kelly.

Further changes will be made based on recommendations from the State of Kansas. Dr. Correll said there is no school this week in Coffeyville, and there will be no school the following week. He said they will continue to update their page dedicated to COVID-19 on their website, and they will send out text messages out to parents should the distirct make substantial changes.

USD 446-Independence Public Schools is already on spring break and Superintendent Rusty Arnold says they will reassess either Wednesday or Thursday when they get new information to see if they will take additional time off.