Posted: Mar 15, 2020 6:53 PMUpdated: Mar 16, 2020 3:20 AM

Garrett Giles

Governor Kevin Stitt announced on Sunday that he has issued an executive order declaring an emergency in all 77 counties to provide public health officials, health care providers, state agencies.

The emergency was declared by Gov. Stitt as they continue to remain proactive to protect all 4-millions Oklahomans that live in the Sooner State. Gov. Stitt said this is a move that ensures that the state has all the resources it needs to manage the effects of COVID-19.

If you are healthy and at low-risk for the virus, you are asked to use common sense with hygiene and social distancing. The declaration is also said to be aimed at allowing hospitals to "cut through the red tape" so they can treat patients effectively.

The situation will continue to change, but Gov. Stitt assured Oklahomans that the state would keep everyone updated as it changes. He said they will continue to lead day-by-day based on the latest information they have.

Gov. Stitt said private testing labs are up and running. He said the Oklahoma State Department of Health is also setting up more way in which people can be screened for the coronavirus.

By declaring an emergency, state agencies may make necessary emergency purchases or hires; small businesses are able to apply for low-interest federal loans; and certain restrictions are temporarily lifted on hospitals and other health care providers in order to treat patients effectively.

Gov. Stitt said he will continue to pray for all Oklahomans. He said we will get through this together as Oklahoma because we take care of our neighbors. To watch Gov. Stitt's address to the state on Sunday evening, click here.