Posted: Mar 14, 2020 7:45 AMUpdated: Mar 14, 2020 8:39 AM

Max Gross, Garrett Giles

As of 9:37 a.m. on Saturday, Highway 60 between Bartlesville and the Nowata / Washington County line has been reopened. This information was provided by Washington County Emergency Management.

-------------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY ----------------------------------

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has closed U.S. Highway 60 east of Bartlesville due water on the roadway near the ongoing construction site. Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox says heavy rains have caused issues.

Cox says barricades are currently set up on the east side of town near the industrial park. Barricades are also set to limit rural travel in the area as well. Cox says crews are trying to limit the water but for now the highway is completely closed between the edge of Bartlesville and the county line.

With more rain coming there is no timetable as to when the road will re-open.