Posted: Mar 13, 2020 6:27 PMUpdated: Mar 13, 2020 6:27 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska City Manager Dave Neely has resigned from his post effective immediately. Neely didn’t want to comment on the matter, citing that his reason for resignation involved an employee situation. Following a nearly two-hour long executive session meeting at Pawhuska City Hall, this is how things unfolded.

Neely had served as the City Manager of Pawhuska since August 1st of 2019. In mid-January, Neely suspended former Pawhuska Police Chief Nick Silva for alleged misconduct with a confidential informant. Silva was cleared of those charges in Washington County Court earlier this month.

There will be a meeting at 5 p.m. this Wednesday to hire an interim city manager.