Posted: Mar 13, 2020 2:40 PMUpdated: Mar 13, 2020 2:57 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation’s 11th Annual Educator Hall of Fame Breakfast scheduled for Thursday, April 2nd has been canceled.

Executive Director Blair Ellis explains that they decided to cancel the breakfast because of growing concern with the coronavirus. She said they are disappointed that they cannot honor this year's inductees this April, but in light of what the CDC is recommending for people to avoid large social gatherings, the Foundation feels as if it is their responsibility to cancel the event in the hopes that it will prevent the spread of COVID-19, particularly among the retired teachers who often attend the event.

Marilyn Blackburn, Sandy Bliss, and Betty Turk were this year’s Educator Hall of Fame inductees. Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation will honor this year’s inductees properly during the Foundation’s April 2021 breakfast.

Ellis said they hope the public will come out to support the inductees in next year's breakfast. Because the funds raised at the event are crucial to the Foundation's grant budget, Ellis said they hope that their sponsors and donors will maintain their commitments despite the cancelation of the breakfast.

You are also encouraging anyone who wants to support their teachers grant program to make a donation. This can be through the mail, through the Education Service Center located at 1100 SW Jennings Avenue, or through their website - bpsfoundation.org.