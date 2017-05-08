Posted: Mar 13, 2020 11:09 AMUpdated: Mar 13, 2020 11:09 AM

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting at the courthouse in Pawhuska on Monday.

John Blickensderfer of Guy Engineering will give an update about the eight-year transportation plan for the county.

Executive Director for Osage County Tourism, Kelly Bland will be at the meeting to give an update as well. She will also be requesting funding to advertise the Ben Johnson Memorial Steer Roping Event.

The commissioners will also consider signing an interlocal agreement with the town of Fairfax and talk about the metal detector at the courthouse.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.