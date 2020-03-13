Posted: Mar 13, 2020 10:39 AMUpdated: Mar 13, 2020 10:42 AM

Tom Davis

Friday's Capitol Call powered by Phillips 66 featured Representatives Fincher and Strom with Senator Daniels working on legislation in Oklahoma City. One the topics presented by Rep. Judd Strom was the importance of filling out the Census 2020 forms.

Strom says filling out the form helps lawmakers decide what funds go where for roads and other infrastructure in the state. It also helps with redrawing the legislative districts.

Another topic concerned a bill that passed the House that allows municipal workers to conceal carry on city property and in their vehicles. The bill moves to the Senate. Rep. Fincher says the bill requires approval by each city council.

