Posted: Mar 12, 2020 2:47 PMUpdated: Mar 12, 2020 2:47 PM

Ty Loftis

The Executive Director for the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce, Joni Nash was at Tuesday evening's city council meeting and had a lot of positive things to report starting with the fact that the Ben Johnson Cowboy Museum was being nominated for some awards.

Nash also spoke about the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Gala, which is set to take place on Saturday, March 29th. Tickets for the gala are still available and for more information, you may call 918-287-1208. She says there will be a steak dinner, music and a silent auction with lots of good items to bid on.

Nash also said that an architecture class from Oklahoma State University visited Pawhuska and she was able to show them around the city, as they were interested in tying in economic development to small town communities.