Posted: Mar 12, 2020 1:43 PMUpdated: Mar 12, 2020 2:07 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Wesleyan University says it is closely monitoring the pandemic of COVID-19 and following the directives of state and local health departments.

To implement a strategy of social distancing, all OKWU classes will be taught online starting March 30th, 2020. This includes virtual instruction for traditional undergraduate, adult evening, and Adult and Graduate Studies.

Campus is not closed, and this decision does not affect or extend spring break on March 16th through March 20th. No members of the OKWU community have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. OKWU’s administration continues to monitor the situation. The health and safety of all students, faculty, and staff remains the university’s highest priority.

The week of March 23rd through March 27th will serve as a study week for students while curriculum is prepared for online instruction. The campus will remain open, including residence halls, food service, and university offices. Employees are advised to check with supervisors about options for remote work.

Reducing the risk of exposure for all members of the community is in the best interest of OKWU students and employees while still fulfilling the university’s educational mission. The university said it deeply laments the spread of COVID-19 and the loss of lives it has entailed, as well as the inconvenience that it has brought to students and employees. They say they lift up in prayer all those whom this situation has affected.

As for other university related events, OKWU had these following points:

All university sponsored Spring break trips have been cancelled.

OKWU will continue spring athletic competitions as guided by the NAIA.

Our Graduation Exercises are scheduled for May 8-9. We will announce a decision about how we plan to follow through with honoring graduates as the situation emerges, keeping in mind that families would need time to make travel plans.

Decisions about travel plans for summer student groups will be made by the latter part of April.

For updates from the university, you can visit okwu.edu/coronavirus/.