Posted: Mar 12, 2020 10:50 AMUpdated: Mar 12, 2020 10:52 AM

Tom Davis

Today, households will start receiving invitations to respond to the 2020 Census.

The letter includes a Census ID and asks residents to go online and complete basic information about all adults, children and babies staying at that address. The Census Bureau wants everyone to respond by April 1.

The 2020 Census is a count of every person in the U.S. and its territories who sleeps in your home on April 1 -- regardless of their citizenship, nationality or living situation. The 2020 Census is an opportunity for communities to create a better future for their children and grandchildren.