Posted: Mar 12, 2020 10:32 AMUpdated: Mar 12, 2020 10:33 AM

Garrett Giles

The Will Rogers Museum and legacy needs the support of the public as an upcoming event has been scheduled.

According to Kelly Coldiron, the Manager of Coldiron Companies, The Will Rogers Dog Iron Polo on the Prairie charity event will be held at the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch near Oologah. She said gates will open at noon, and the opening ceremonies will take place at 1:30 p.m. with the match to follow at 2:00 o’clock on Saturday, May 2nd.

Tickets cost $25. Tailgating costs $200. VIP Tent Space will cost $500 and a VIP Table will cost $1,000. Food vendors and youth activities will be available. Proceeds from the event will go towards fixing the fence at the Will Rogers Memorial Museums. For each section of fence you sponsor you will get a plaque in the Memorial where you can honor a family member or friend.

For more information, visit willrogers.com.